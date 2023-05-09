Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $9.84 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,103,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 520,328 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.73. The stock had a trading volume of 457,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,703. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

