Gould Asset Management LLC CA Makes New $468,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $24.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 126,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,154. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

