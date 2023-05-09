Gould Asset Management LLC CA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,395,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,321,430. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

