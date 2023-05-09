Gould Asset Management LLC CA Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $35.80. 707,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,457. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

