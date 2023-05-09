Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 21,807 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,174. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

