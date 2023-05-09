Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 45,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.50 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

