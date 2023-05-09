Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.13

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.13 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 86680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $431.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

