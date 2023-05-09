Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 7,886 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 8,232,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,820,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

