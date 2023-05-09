Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.63. 2,506,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,571. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

