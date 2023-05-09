Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 44,456 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,456 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 5,897,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,291,137. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

