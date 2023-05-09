Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.89. 638,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $491.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

