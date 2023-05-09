Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 978 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. 4,607,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,970,934. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

