Guild of Guardians Price Hits $0.0555 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $16.11 million and $246,849.18 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

