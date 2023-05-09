GXChain One Day Volume Tops $177.41 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $30.72 million and approximately $177.41 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003535 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

