Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,715. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

