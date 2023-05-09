Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.97 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,559,000 after buying an additional 343,087 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,534,000 after buying an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

