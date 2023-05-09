Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CEO Brent M. Giles Buys 733 Shares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) CEO Brent M. Giles purchased 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,670.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,759.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.2 %

HWBK stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. 21,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.