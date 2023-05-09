HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of ASPN opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $552.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

