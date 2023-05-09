HC Wainwright Trims Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price to $10.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 920,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,205. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 127.95% and a negative net margin of 137.95%. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

