Head to Head Comparison: Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) versus Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -2.83% -0.87% Mondee N/A N/A -4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group $1.85 billion 1.54 -$25.00 million ($0.61) -10.08 Mondee $159.35 million 5.03 -$90.24 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Mondee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Business Travel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Business Travel Group and Mondee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 2 4 0 2.67 Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.68, suggesting a potential upside of 41.19%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.74%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mondee is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Summary

Mondee beats Global Business Travel Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies. It manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.