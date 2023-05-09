Head-To-Head Contrast: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Oportun Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Oportun Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $9.71 million N/A N/A Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.20 -$77.74 million ($2.37) -2.33

Volatility & Risk

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Oportun Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 48.28%. Given Oportun Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Profitability

This table compares Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -54.50% 3.66% Oportun Financial -8.16% 7.94% 1.41%

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

(Get Rating)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.