Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.52

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 49657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at $429,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

