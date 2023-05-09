Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

HLIO stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,823,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,359,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

