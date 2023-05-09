Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 235,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.12. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

