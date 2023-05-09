HI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.20 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Over the last week, HI has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $325,994.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,606.22 or 1.00012427 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00582052 USD and is down -12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $451,336.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

