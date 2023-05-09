HI (HI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $361,695.25

HI (HI) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. HI has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $361,695.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00582052 USD and is down -12.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $451,336.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

