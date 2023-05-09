Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

