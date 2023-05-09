Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. Hillenbrand also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after purchasing an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.