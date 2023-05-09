Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $50.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Societe Generale raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

HCMLY stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Holcim has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.62.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

