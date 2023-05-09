Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.4 %

HZNP opened at $110.84 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.