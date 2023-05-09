Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 1.4 %
HZNP opened at $110.84 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
