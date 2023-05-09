Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 644,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 680.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 134,630 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.