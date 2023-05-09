Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HHC opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,094,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,281,485.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,094,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,281,485.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 113,242 shares of company stock worth $8,467,197 in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

HHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

