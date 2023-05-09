H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.440-$3.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.54 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.65-$3.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 1.9 %

HRB traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,285,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 602,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.