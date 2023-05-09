Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Purchased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.94. The stock had a trading volume of 92,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,342. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $282.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.82.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

