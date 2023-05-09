Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Trading Down 6.8%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.61 and last traded at C$6.62. Approximately 1,153,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,439,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. CSFB cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$436.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7837838 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

