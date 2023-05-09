Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.47

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 2057807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $665.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $269.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.19%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after buying an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth $101,242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Further Reading

