HUNT (HUNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $69.10 million and $1.97 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

