Huobi BTC Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,399.16 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $247.95 million and $47,399.16 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $27,643.80 or 1.00284856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 8,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

