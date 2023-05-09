Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Illumina by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,391 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $195.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Illumina’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

