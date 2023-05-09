Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 141.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

