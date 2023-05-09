Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,500 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,112. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

