Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

