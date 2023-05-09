Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 31,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Price Performance

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.53. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

