i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.31 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

IIIV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 193,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

