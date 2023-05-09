i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$380.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.31 million.
i3 Verticals Stock Performance
IIIV stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. 193,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.