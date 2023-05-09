ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $232.20 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $232.20 million and $10.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,394,147 coins and its circulating supply is 956,395,002 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,374,838.7585546 with 956,373,734.4849039 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23996908 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,246,598.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

