ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $232.20 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $232.20 million and $10.25 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About ICON
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 956,394,147 coins and its circulating supply is 956,395,002 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 956,374,838.7585546 with 956,373,734.4849039 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23996908 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $10,246,598.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
