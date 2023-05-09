IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 71,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 29,107 shares.The stock last traded at $44.24 and had previously closed at $43.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IESC. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get IES alerts:

IES Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.81%.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IES by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.