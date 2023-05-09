IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 29,107 shares.The stock last traded at $44.24 and had previously closed at $43.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $892.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $574.90 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

In other IES news, CAO Alison M. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IES by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

