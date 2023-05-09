IM Cannabis (IMCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of IM Cannabis stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,990. IM Cannabis has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. Baader Bank INC raised its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IM Cannabis by 712.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,758 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IM Cannabis

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

