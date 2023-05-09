IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.51) to GBX 1,120 ($14.13) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,530 ($19.31) to GBX 1,610 ($20.32) in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.97) to GBX 2,000 ($25.24) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,657.50.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

