ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 7.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.93. 2,083,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,037,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 557,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 309,550 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $15,109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 108,903 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

